Two injured in Halifax crash

A crash in Halifax caused disruption during rush hour this morning (Thursday).

The smash, between a silver Vauxhall Astra and what has been described as a “white vehicle” happened at the junction of Ovenden Road and Shroggs Road.

Police were called to the scene by the ambulance service at around 7.35am.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said two men were hurt, but their injuries are not thought to be serious.

Traffic is moving around the scene, but some debris may still be on the road.