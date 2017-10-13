Two venues Rag Market was bigger than ever

Two venues - Hebden Bridge Town Hall and The Egg Factory at Victoria Road - msade for a bumper Rag Market in Hebden Bridge.

Hosted by Hebden Bridge Women’s Institute, since being established it has become well known amongst textile fans and crafters in Calderdale and beyond.

Rosie Ingham and Irene Sharman, at the rag market, Egg Factory, Hebden Bridge

With the continuing trend for ‘make do and mend’ and the rise in the popularity of homemade furnishings and clothing (thanks to programmes like The Great British Sewing Bee), the Rag Market was the perfect place to find the tools and materials to get started.

The Rag Market at Waterside Hall, Town Hall, Heden Bridge

The busy rag market at Waterside Hall, Town Hall, Heden Bridge

Rachel Johns, at the rag market, the Egg Factory, Hebden Bridge