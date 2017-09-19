Two vulnerable schoolgirls missing in Bradford

Police are appealing for information to trace two schoolgirls reported missing in Bradford.

Bradford District CID would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about 13-year-old Maria Tokorova and Denisa Kotlorova, 15, who are both from the Lidget Green area.

Denisa Kotlorova

The girls were reported missing on Monday morning (18/9) after failing to attend school and extensive enquiries have been ongoing to find them since.

Both girls are Slovakian and white European, with dark skin.

Denisa is described as 5ft tall, slim with long black hair and a piercing in her lower lip. She was wearing blue leggings and a black vest top.

Maria is 5ft 4ins, tall and slim with long black hair and a piercing in her lower lip. She was also wearing blue jeans and a black vest top.

Detective Inspector Ryan Bragg of Bradford CID, said: “A number of enquiries are ongoing to find Denisa and Maria who we believe are together and in the city centre area.

“They are vulnerable and I would ask anyone who sees them or has information about their whereabouts to contact Bradford District CID on 101 referencing log 720 of 18/9/17.”