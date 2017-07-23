South Pennines’ Walk and Ride Festival
September 2017
With more than 130 events spread over two weeks, South Pennines’ Walk and Ride Festival is the perfect introduction to the unspoilt beauty of the moorlands, uplands and valleys of our region. The festival runs from Saturday, September 9 to Sunday, September 24 and includes events for families, cyclists, horse-riders and, of course, walkers. There are history and heritage walks, canal treks, cycle skills workshops and challenging endurance events. Brochures are now available at tourist information centres, shops and other outlets.
