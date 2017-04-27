VIDEO: Daredevils ready to scale UK’s ‘tallest outdoor man-made climbing wall’ in Brighouse

THE final holds on a terrifying Brighouse tower are being installed this week on what will become the UK’s highest man-made outdoor climbing wall.

ROKTFACE at ROKT Climbing Centre is being created on the side of an old grain silo and once complete, will be taller than both the Tower of London and the Angel of the North.

With lines of up to 36m high, ROKTFACE will offer routes for both daredevil amateurs and seasoned pro-climbers.

ROKT owner, Euan Noble, said: “We’re on to the final stretch now. Around 2,750 holes have been drilled and many of the holds and routes have been installed.

“We’re finishing route setting, completing groundworks and installing signage now ahead of a mid-May opening.

“If people want to start booking slots, they just need to call or email us as we’ve already had hundreds of enquiries. The plan is for this to be big – not just in height, but in national popularity.”

The £75,000 project is being led by ROKT climbing in partnership with Calderdale Council to help raise the profile and participation of healthy activity as well as tourism for the area.

Team GB climber, Luke Murphy, said: “It’s been a real experience setting the routes on ROKTFACE these past few weeks. Not many people can say their office is the side of a wall that’s higher than the Tower of London. Even I found it a bit surreal, but it’s been great fun installing the holds and I literally can’t wait to properly tackle it when completed.”