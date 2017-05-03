Video: Firefighters lower themselves into crevice to rescue sheep trapped on moorland near Todmorden

Firefighters came to the rescue of a sheep stuck between rocks on moorland near Todmorden last night.

A small group of climbers enjoying the sunshine had spotted the stranded sheep, who was stuck fast in a five metre deep crevice.

After the climbers raised the alarm at around 7pm, West Yorkshire Fire Service's Technical Rescue Unit was sent to the scene along with a fire engine from Cleckheaton.

Members of the rescue unit, also based at Cleckheaton Fire Station, are trained in specialist rope rescue techniques.

Around 10 firefighters arrived at the popular climbing spot, called Bridestones, after parking the engine up on Eastwood Road about half a mile away.

The firefighters used specialist rope equipment to lower themselves into the gulley to reach the 50kg sheep, who they affectionately named Dolly.

Station Commander Chris Lawton said: “The firefighters did a brilliant job and squeezed down into the gulley to attach straps to Dolly before winching her up.

"It was very claustrophobic between the rocks with only around 40 centimetre’s width to manoeuvre so it wasn’t a particularly nice place to be.

“But they worked together as a team to get Dolly out unharmed and fortunately it ended well.

£She was rescued uninjured at around 9pm just as the light was fading, and she ran off happily to join her flock.

"Thanks also to the small group of climbers who played their part in Dolly’s rescue by raising the alarm.”