VIDEO: First glimpse of new Halifax library ahead of opening

The final phase of the work on the multi-million pound project for the new central library and archive in Halifax has begun.

The first glimpse of how the scheme is taking shape can now be seen as scaffolding is removed from the building.

Halifax's new Library.

Calderdale Council has also revealed that the library, which will open later this year, will see people able to access its services six day a week.

The Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Communities, Councillor Susan Press said: “Currently the Central Library in Halifax is closed on Wednesdays, however the new library will be open six days a week.

“We’ve reviewed current usage at the Central Library and have seen that people prefer to visit during the day, rather than late evening. Fewer people visit between 6pm and 7pm on weekdays and 4pm and 5pm on Saturdays.

“By changing the hours in the new library, so that it will close at 6.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and at 4pm on Saturday, we’re now able to open on Wednesday mornings.

“The new library will be open for the same number of hours each week but over six days.”

Work on site is entering its final phase and the scaffolding which surrounded the new Central Library & Archive has been removed to reveal the steel and glass exterior of the new building.

The solar panels are now visible on the library roof. These will save energy and provide a CO2 reduction of approximately 20% compared to a similar, standard building. Although there will still be some requirement to draw electricity from the national grid, this will be significantly reduced.

Work on the internal fit out is underway. Local studies will be on the lower ground of the new library, adjacent to the West Yorkshire Archives. At ground level there will be a reception area, the children’s library and the Visitor Information Centre.

The first floor will accommodate adult fiction and an area for 13 to 16 year olds, alongside a digital media area.

The second floor will hold the adult non-fiction collections, areas for quiet study, and an IT section for use by individuals or groups.

The new opening times will be: Monday - 9.30am to 6.30pm; Tuesday - 9.30am to 6.30pm; Wednesday - 9.30am to 12.30pm; Thursday - 9.30am to 6.30pm; Friday - 9.30am to 6.30pm; Saturday - 9.30am to 4.00pm; Sunday - CLOSED

Pop-up exhibitions are being at Halifax Central Library, focused on plans for the new central library and archives and will give visitors a sneak peek at how the building will look.

The exhibitions are open 10.30am to noon on: April 11, 18 and 28. May 2, 12, 16, 26.