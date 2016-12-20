VIDEO: Halifax children make stop motion film telling the Nativity story

Forget the latest Star Wars adventure, children at a new Sunday club at All Saints church in Halifax have been making their own live action nativity film from storyboard to final cut.

The film took three weeks to put together with the children, who are aged 10 and 11, doing everything from set and character design, story boarding; camera, editing and sound.

The only adult supervision was to set up the camera and offer advice on the editing software.

The film was shown as part of the church’s nativity service which was run entirely by the children and included readings and prayers from the younger age group and their families.

The new Sunday club at All Saints in Halifax is for children who will soon be moving to High School.

Although it is still in the planning stages, the children are already devising and designing what sort of activities they want from their club.

Ideas for next year include creating a prayer space especially for their age group; movie nights and a barbecue.