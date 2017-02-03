Video: How to make the perfect Yorkshire pudding by UK champion

Halifax’s own Chris Blackburn, twice crowned UK Yorkshire Pudding Champion, has whisked up a recipe for Courier readers to try their hand at on Sunday February, 5.

Usually his busiest time of year Mr Blackburn is hoping others will follow him with the recipe and sit down to a meal with friends and family.

Yorkshire Pudding Champion Chris Blackburn making the perfect pud from his winning recipe.

Now you can tuck into a roast dinner with the Yorkshire pudding champion’s winning recipe this National Yorkshire Pudding Day.

Mr Blackburn said: “I am usually on the radio or travelling around constantly this time of year.

“But this year its great to look forward to just sitting down and enjoying some time with the wife and daughter.”

Mr Blackburn, of Copley Drive, Copley, is also the founder of his own culinary website, Yorkshire Pudd.

For his fool proofed recipe you will need:

* 225g of plain flour, 300ml of milk, four eggs, one tea spoon of salt, half a teaspoon of white pepper and beef drippings.

Sift the flour and salt into a bowl, follow this by adding the eggs.

His top tip is to do this softly to help the pudding rise properly.

Now add half the milk, whisk until smooth, then add the remaining the milk and whisk again.

Let this rest for 30 minutes at room temperature or put it in the fridge for 10 minutes.

Fill a muffin tray with half a teaspoon of beef dripping in each hole and place in the oven at its highest temperature.

Once the oven reaches this temperature remove the tray and add the batter, filling the holes to around half and three quarters full.

Put the tray back in the oven and reduce the temperature to 230 degrees.

Bake for 20 minutes and then serve.

For more details visit www.yorkshirepudd.co.uk