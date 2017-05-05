VIDEO: Man dies in Halifax house fire

Firefighters and police are investigating a fatal house fire in Savile Park, Halifax, this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene, at Savile Road, at around 5.35am.

The body of a man, believed to be in his 50s, was found inside.

Matthew Green, watch commander at Halifax Fire Station, said: “There was a serious incident and we are working with police at the moment.”

Detective Inspector Craig Lord, of Calderdale CID, added: “Enquiries are ongoing today with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to determine the cause of this fire which has sadly resulted in a man losing his life.

“A post mortem will be conducted to determine a cause of death.”