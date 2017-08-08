VIDEO: Plumes of smoke fill the sky during Halifax garage fire

Have your say

This dramatic footage of a garage and car blaze that sent plumes of smoke into the sky in Halifax.

Halifax and Rastrick fire crews were called to Copley Lane on Sunday at 4.39pm

Garage blaze in Copley Lane. Picture by Sasha Rashid

When firefighters arrived they found a domestic garage engulfed in flames. Police officers were also in attendance as the road had to be closed.

Crews spent over two hours at the scene. No one was injured in the incident.

These photos and video were captured by Sasha Rashid.