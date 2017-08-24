VIDEO: Take a look inside the Albelisa Luminarium at the Piece Hall

Visitors to the Piece Hall will no doubt have seen the Albelisa Luminarium, created by Architects of the Air and here is a video taster of what people can expect.

The courtyard has been converted into a giant maze with 27 domed areas and inter-connected paths for this bank holiday weekend

Taking inspiration from Islamic geometric forms and Gothic cathedrals, found, designer and artistic director of Architects of Air, Alan Parkinson, has created a series of structures that guide you into a sense of wonder. .

The maze is open from today (Friday) to Monday, August 28 and is free to visitors.

Just turn up and revel in the bright colours, the stunning geometric forms and stunning shapes. Capacity is limited so be prepared to queue.

After dark the amazing luminarium is lit from the inside bringing the architecture to life for visitors in contrast to surrounding the Grade I listed building