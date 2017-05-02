VIDEO: The most striking photos which summed up Tour de Yorkshire 2017

A record 2.2 million fans turned out to watch the Tour de Yorkshire across the county as the gripping racing unfolded.

Not since the 2014 Tour de France Grand Départ has Yorkshire experienced such a huge figure on a single day of racing, as over one million people gathered to watch stage 3 alone.

Australian Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) won the Yorkshire Bank Points Classification, Dutchman Pieter Weening (Roompot–Nederlandse Loterij) sealed the Virgin Trains King of the Mountain prize, and fans on Twitter voted Dexter Gardias (Bike Channel Canyon) the Most Aggressive Rider.

Welcome to Yorkshire Chief Executive Sir Gary Verity reflected on another hugely successful Tour and praised the Yorkshire public who made 2017 another record-breaking year.

He said: “The last three days have been utterly unforgettable. I realise I keep saying it, but I could not be prouder of this great county we call home.

“One million roadside fans on a single day is a truly phenomenal figure and there are barely any week-long races in the sport that can command 2.2 million spectators, let alone a three-day event like ours.

“When I drove the route today there were smiling faces everywhere I looked and ‘The Yorkshire Terrier’ more than lived up to its billing as a stage to remember.

“I’d like to congratulate Serge on a hard-fought victory, and thank all the riders, partners and public who made this the best edition of the Tour de Yorkshire yet.”

