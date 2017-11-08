Views of Calderdale residents and businesses in flood areas wanted to help improve ‘Eye’ warning and advice site

Residents and businesses are being asked to share their views on Calderdale’s community website which helps people before, during and after a flood.

Eye on Calderdale (www.eyeoncalderdale.com) gives the latest information on flooding, weather warnings and traffic disruption in Calderdale, as well as advice on being prepared and updates on flood recovery and resilience works in Calderdale. The site is interactive, giving people the chance to report local hazards.

Calderdale Council and its flooding partner organisations, who jointly run Eye on Calderdale, are looking to upgrade the site next year following feedback from local people.

Although the website continues to be used heavily during flooding incidents, feedback has revealed the need to update the site’s design and content, and to make it easier to use.

The council and other organisations are calling on local residents and businesses to give their feedback in a short survey. The responses will be used to inform the website’s development.

Coun Tim Swift, Leader of Calderdale Council and chair of the Calderdale flood recovery and resilience programme board, said: “Visits to Eye on Calderdale increased tenfold during the recent surface water flooding caused by Storm Brian, and this highlights its importance as a source of information in times of need.

“However, it is generally felt that the user experience could be improved. By taking five minutes to complete this survey, you can help us to make sure the website continues to meet the needs of Calderdale’s communities before, during and after a flood.”

The survey can be found at http://eyeoncalderdale.com/tell-us-what-you-think

The consultation runs until midnight on Friday, December 15, 2017 and all respondents will be entered into a prize draw to win a £50 Love2shop gift voucher.

Eye on Calderdale was originally set up as a Defra Pathfinder project after the major flooding that hit Calderdale in summer 2012.