Vintage Fair returns to town

After a year of renovation following the Boxing Day floods, this year has been about focusing effort and energy in bringing the eclectic buzz back to the heart of Hebden Bridge, writes Victoria Benn.

Festivals and fairs which dropped out of consciousness amidst all the dust and hard work of last year have started to make a reappearance in the places and spaces in the heart of this diverse and artistic town.

One such is the Hebden Bridge Vintage Fair which this year returns on May 6-7 to the Waterfront Hall at the Town Hall. It will be transformed into a vintage buyer’s paradise with 20 stalls selling hundreds of stylish and unusual items from the 1920s to the 1980s.

Soak up the atmosphere with a vintage cocktail while listening to The Fabulous Miss G, who will be singing live throughout both days of the fair.

Miss G aka Dani Gallagher has worked all over the world as a singer, and is well known for her ‘vintage diva’ sets which include songs from the likes of Amy Winehouse, Etta James and Paloma Faith.

Organiser Claire Walton said: “We are very excited about this event in Hebden Bridge.

“Hebden is already a mecca for all things vintage, quirky and artistic; so we are hoping that visitors to the town will see the fair as a great bonus to an already fantastic day out!”

And the best part? Entry to this spectacular event is free.

The fair is open on both days from 10am to 4.30pm. For further information please visit www.yorkshirevintagefairs.com