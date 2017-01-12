Volunteers get to work on flood-hit ground floor of the Trades Club

Community spirit was alive and well in Hebden Bridge last week as volunteers began work to renovate the ground floor of the flood-hit Trades Club.

Open since 1924, the first floor is occupied by the Trades social club, which has a reputation as a music venue.

Clean up of the ground floor, at the Trades Club by Unite Community and friends, following the floods of 2015 Hebden Bridge

The social club was undamaged in the floods and was used as a refuge, serving hot food and drinks for those in need.

But the ground floor, comprising a community hall and Labour Party rooms, was destroyed.

The water tore up floorboards, brought plaster off walls and destroyed electricity, water and gas supplies. Repair work could not begin until an insurance settlement was reached - which took until September last year. A specialist asbestos removal firm also had to be called in. Ambitious plans have now been drawn up for its renovation and return to use.

Councillor Ali Miles, one of the project organisers, said, “We are going to create a centre which will be open to the community for a range of activities, and will renew the club’s historic links with trade unions.”

The team has to raise around £100,000 to fund the project.

Pictures by Bruce Fitzgerald and neilterryphotography