Wainhouse Tower charity abseil cancelled

Aerial shot of Pye Nest area and Wainhouse Tower in Halifax West Yorkshire. Picture by Tony Johnson

A charity abseil down Wainhouse Tower has been cancelled due to weather constraints.

The event was due to take place tomorrow at the Grade II-listed iconic landmark, but has been rescheduled for next Saturday, May 6.