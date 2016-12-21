Walk to raise funds for Watermark flood legacy fund

A team will embark on a 40-mile walk tomorrow to raise money for the Community Foundation for Calderdale’s Watermark flood legacy fund.

Steve Duncan, chief executive of the foundation, will take part in the walk along with a team from Elland-based ABS Print.

They will visit flood-affected areas including Elland, Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden, Cornholme along the way.

Steve said: “When the flood hit Calderdale on Boxing day 2015, we were all in shock. No one expected the devastation, destruction and long term effect it would have on our communities, even now, one year on.

“But as well as this, no one expected the amazing community spirit that got our towns back on their feet and the generosity of people across the country who donated to the flood fund set up by the Community Foundation for Calderdale.

“In total, the fund raised £3.4 million which has been spent on everything from grants to individual houses and businesses, community support, flood resilience and much, much more.”

Since then, the Watermark Fund has been set up by the foundation in collaboration with Totally Locally founder Chris Sands.

Steve added: “It’s a community-led scheme where businesses sell one product and a part, or all, of the profits go into a fund that will be there in case of future flooding.”

The scheme has been successful, with more than £250,000 raised since it began. If flooding happens again, the money will be distributed immediately to those affected.

To sponsor the walkers, visit: localgiving.org/fundraising/walkforwatermark