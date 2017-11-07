Watch as Halifax MP experiences attacks on firefighters

The Halifax MP’s first-hand experience of the attacks faced by firefighters during Bonfire Night weekend will help to inform new legislation designed to protect emergency service workers.

Holly Lynch MP, who led calls for the ‘Protecting the Protectors’ law, was among a number of MPs and councillors to join crews as they responded to 999 calls this weekend.

Halifax MP Holly Lynch with police and firefighters

Over the bonfire weekend and Halloween, firefighters in Halifax came under attack including instances involving gangs of up to 50 yobs.

West Yorkshire Fire Service revealed that its crews came under sustained attack on 15 different jobs on Sunday night, with a total of 18 such incidents encountered over the weekend.

West Yorkshire’s deputy chief fire officer Dave Walton said: “We hope that by raising public awareness of these attacks we will see a public stance against attacks on firefighters and a change in legislation which will help safeguard our crews in the future.

“We very much appreciate the backing of our local MPs who have seen first-hand what we face and are appalled by it, as we expect the vast majority of people are. Our firefighters did not join the job for this.”

Police said a number of investigations were now under way into offences including criminal damage, arson and assault.