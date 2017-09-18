Watch as rescue team helps woman with dislocated shoulder on moors

The Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team helped a woman who had fallen on the moors and dislocated her shoulder at the weekend

Members of CVSRT received an urgent request from Yorkshire Ambulance Service on Sunday at 10.46am to provide assistance with locating the injured woman who had fallen whilst out walking near Thornton Moor Reservoir and sustained a dislocated shoulder.

Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team near to Thornton Moor Reservoir

Twenty-two members respond immediately and within 12 minutes team vehicles were mobile and en-route to the location.

The casualty had been located and was receiving pain relief for her injury. Once comfortable, the casualty was packaged and stretchered for approx. 1.5 miles off the moors.