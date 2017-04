It’s the news everyone has been waiting for - the iconic Piece Hall will re-open on Yorkshire Day this year following a multi-million pound restoration.

The work has been carried out by Graham Construction, with funding from Calderdale Council, investment from the Heritage Lottery Fund and support from The Garfield Weston Foundation and The Wolfson Foundation.

And watch the video to see how Halifax’s most spectacular landmark has been transformed.