WATCH: Work on flood-hit Copley Bridge takes a step forward

Work to build a new bridge for Copley has moved a step forward, as the original bridge, which was destroyed by the 2015 floods, has been carefully dismantled.

Calderdale Council is replacing the 185-year-old stone bridge with a steel and stone structure to reconnect the two sides of the valley. Once open, it will provide access for pedestrians, horses and non-motorised vehicles.

The old bridge has been taken apart bit-by-bit. The stone that hasn’t been damaged is being stored so that it can be reused on the replacement bridge.

The main construction work on the new bridge is expected to start in February 2017, with completion scheduled for late spring 2017.

Councillor Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic development, said: “It’s great to see work progressing at Copley Bridge. We know that local people are keen to see the new bridge in place, and we are working as quickly as possible to reconnect the community as part of our ongoing flood recovery work across Calderdale.”

The work at Copley Bridge is being financed by Department for Transport flood recovery funding.