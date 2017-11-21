Watches delivered by drone in West Yorkshire

A West Yorkshire watch firm has delivered its first timepieces by drone.

Weird Ape decided to trial a drone delivery of two watches to a customer to see if it was possible.

The drone makes its delivery.

The Halifax-based firm managed to deliver the watches in just 45 minutes after the customer placed an order.

To carry out the test, the firm received a Civil Aviation Authority license to fly the drone which can travel at 20mph in a straight line meaning it can reach remote locations much quicker and cheaper than conventional methods.

Using a unique delivery system that’s been designed in house, the items are dropped automatically when the drone touches down.

Stefan Kozikowski, WeirdApe founder, said: “Watches are small, light and high value making them ideal candidates for drone deliveries. One of the most challenging parts was building the payload delivery system. At first we were integrating a receiver and servos to open the hatch. This all needed additional power and added weight. Seeing us struggle with the design our accountant, an avid fisherman, suggested we create a much simpler design based on a bait dropper.”