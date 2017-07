Residents in Siddal, Halifax, have been left without water since around noon following a mains burst which closed the road.

Engineers are now working to repair the damage a restore supplies.

James Ogden from Yorkshire Water said: “We would like to apologise to residents for the water pipe burst on Jubilee Road in Siddal, Halifax, that occurred this lunchtime.

“Our engineers have now isolated the burst and are working hard to restore water supplies to affected customers as quickly as possible.”