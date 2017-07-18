Water burst road in Siddal, Halifax closure - residents are reconnected to supply, road repair under way

Residents in Siddal, Halifax, are back on supply following a water burst on Tuesday, July 18.

Engineers are working today to repair the damage to Jubilee Road, Siddal, which remained closed overnight, with complications caused by the positioning of a lamp post.

Yorkshire Water were informed of the pipe burst at 12.30pm on Tuesday and had a team on site by 2pm.

By using smart grid they were able to rezone water supplies meaning 1,500 homes retained their supply and 94 homes had to be isolated because of the burst.

Calderdale Council had to be called out due to the position of a lamp post near the area which would have to be excavated.

By 6pm on Tuesday 86 out of the 94 affected homes were reconnected to their supply and the remainder were reconnected by 10pm the same night.

On Wednesday, July 19, the council completed work necessary to make the lamp post safe and Yorkshire Water were able to continue with road repair. In the case of a fully closed road, the repair would be a priority fix, said a YW spokesperson.