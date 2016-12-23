Weather warning in place as Storm Barbara hits Britain

Gusts of up to 70mph will hit Yorkshire this afternoon and some damage to buildings is expected

A Met Office warning, issued yesterday, will remain in place for the rest of the day but has been lifted for Christmas Eve.

The Met Office said: "A spell of very strong south to southwesterly winds is expected to develop on Friday [today].

"Gusts of 60 to 70mph are likely quite widely, with westerly winds gusting to 80 - 90 mph likely across parts of northern Scotland later on Friday.

"There is potential for some structural damage - this more likely across the northwest of the warning area - as well as disruption to power supplies and travel, with restrictions on bridges and disruption to ferries.

"A spell of heavy rain will accompany the strong winds during Friday morning and afternoon will bring poor driving conditions and some surface water flooding.

"Additionally large waves will develop offshore, bringing a risk of wave overtopping along northwestern and northern coasts."