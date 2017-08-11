What planning applications appeared before the council this week?

Have your say

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council this week.

VALIDATED

New coal shed ( Rail Prior Notification): Land Off Hebden Bridge Railway Station, Station Road, Hebden Bridge.

Conversion of mill building to form 8 residential apartments including internal and external works. Removal of areas of external render. Creation of roof terrace. Demolition of existing brick and render structure to west elevation and replacement with four single storey, flat roofed garages. Construction of two single storey, flat roofed garages to the northern elevation: Marshalls Mill Dean Clough Mills, Cross Hills, Halifax.

Fell three trees and prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order): 21 Clough Lane, Rastrick.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Cygnet Lodge, 60 Rastrick Common, Brighouse.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Blue Bell Cottage, 39 Towngate, Midgley, Sowerby Bridge.

Fell one tree and prune four trees (Tree Preservation Order): The Willows, 7 Woodfield Drive, Greetland.

Raise paving in back yard to provide ramped wheelchair access: 19 Milton Place, Halifax.

Replacement of existing shed with detached oak framed garden studio: Rowan Cottage, Sowerby Lane, Luddenden Foot.

Front dormer and raised decking to side: 16 Fair Mount, Walsden, Todmorden.

Alterations to existing horizontal lock gearing to the tail gates at Lock 31: Light Bank Lock 31 Tow Path Rochdale Canal Holmcoat Lock To Boundary At Warland, Sowerby Bridge.

Conversion of garage to provide bedroom and bathroom: 10 Jubilee Way Todmorden.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Land North Of 1B Heath Lea Old Well Head, Halifax.

Dormer to front: 89 Gibraltar Road, Halifax.

Formation a detached dwelling - amended design of Plot 03 following approval of application ref: Cherry Tree Farm School Lane, Illingworth.

Removal of existing conservatory, construction of new single storey side and rear extension: 65 Green Park Road, Halifax.

Rear extension and replacement dormer: 10 Overdale Mount, Sowerby Bridge.

Replace existing conservatory with single storey extension to rear of property: 90 Godfrey Road Halifax.

Proposed menage for domestic use: Higher Stoodley Cottage Lee Bottom Road, Todmorden.

Balcony to rear: Flat 2 29A Huddersfield Road Brighouse.

Residential development of two semi-detached houses: 11 Jubilee Street, North Ovenden, Halifax.

Detached dwelling (Amended scheme to 16/01409): 4 Blackbrook Court, Brighouse.

Residential development of two semi-detached houses: 11 Jubilee Street, North Ovenden Halifax.

Two storey extension to side and rear: 21 Burned Grove Shelf, Halifax.

Demolition of existing extension and construction of new side and rear extension: 37 Ashfield Road, Greetland .

Creation of 13 flats and associated office areas: School House, 56 Hopwood Lane, Halifax.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 2 Sandyfoot, Barkisland.

DECIDED

Change of use of land to form domestic garden area including construction of outbuilding, decking and access track (Lawful Development Certificate): 1 Hazelgrieve Hall Farm Rishworth Road, Barkisland.

Non Material Amendment to application 16/01249 - Change of roof design from hipped roof to gable: 59 Highfield Avenue, Bailiff Bridge.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 14/01426- condition 2: 11 Eaves Mount, Eaves Avenue, Hebden Bridge.

Internal and External Alterations (Listed Building Consent): 12 Lower Hathershelf, Mytholmroyd.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): The Gables, 11 Woodfield Drive, Greetland.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 29 Carr Field Drive, Luddenden.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): Bankhouse Wood, Dudwell Lane, Halifax.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 26 Heathfield Rise, Rishworth.

Crown lift two trees (Tree Preservation Order): Land North Of Stansfield Hall Road, Todmorden

Extension, new shop-front and shutters: 1 Club Houses, Ovenden.

Variation of Condition 1 of Planning Application 16/01132/FUL to amend plans: Land Adjacent To Oak Bank, Excelsior Close, Ripponden.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): 121 Ravenstone Drive, West Vale.

Three externally illuminated fascia signs and two externally illuminated projecting signs (Advertisement Consent): 2 Crown Street, Halifax.

Steel framed tractor and machinery store: Chapel Farm 2 Upper Greenroyd, Mount Tabor.

Replacement stable: Upperland Farm, Rocks Lane Causeway Foot, Halifax.

Condenser units to roof enclosed by safety railings and covered canopy to east elevation: 2 Co Op Shopping Parade, Denholme Gate Road, Hipperholme.

Discharge of conditions on planning application 16/01071 - Condition numbers 1, 2 and 3: South Lodge, Skircoat Moor Road, Halifax.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 16/00343- condition 6: Land North West Of Quarry House, Ramsden Street, Wheatley.

Proposed re-positioning of reception building and compound, motor van waste point, 6 new service pitches and service point and re-surfacing of access gravel link road: Lower Clough Foot, Cragg Road, Mytholmroyd.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 16/00746 - condition 3: Lidl Uk Carr House Road, Shelf.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 16/01014 - Condition 2: 28 Elmfield Terrace, Halifax.

Demolition of existing conservatory and build new single storey extension: 53 Sun Way, Southowram.

Demolition of existing bungalows to facilitate residential development of five dwellings: 31 Upper Washer Lane, Halifax.

Submission of details to discharge condition on planning permission 13/01460/HSE - Condition 1: 4 Lily Hall, Heptonstall Road, Hebden Bridge.