What’s happening, where and when

Geoff Love weekend events begin at 11am on Saturday with the free guided walk around Geoff Love’s Todmorden, with glossy walk maps also available for just £1.
Saturday afternoon’s book signing runs from 2pm, soundtracked by Calderdale Youth Jazz Orchestra and all are welcome. Author Bill Birch will be signing copies of A Love Affair With Music (£20), a high quality hardback book packed with around 150 beautifully reproduced images accompanying Geoff’s story.
There are a very limited number of tickets for Saturday night’s Calderdale Big Band concert at Todmorden Town Hall (doors open 7pm) at £10 each remaining at time of going to press - log on to www.visittodmorden to check availability.
On Sunday morning a free Geoff Love themed tour runs at Todmorden Town Hall from 11am.
You can pay on the door (£5, opens 2pm) for Sunday afternoon’s Hippodrome Theatre, Halifax Road, show including a Todmorden Brass Band performance and screenings of Geoff’s This Is Your Life and The Brass Beat television programmes.
