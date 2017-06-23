Wheelchair basketball player Harry Brown hoping for victory in European Championships

Halifax wheelchair basketball player Harry Brown is hoping to clinch victory in the European Championships in Tenerife.

He was announced as part of the team earlier this month by GB head coach Haj Bhania. It comes less than one year after he took part in the Rio Paralympics.

Speaking from Tenerife, he said: “The weather has been so hot - we pretty much only go outside if we are swimming for recovery or pushing to food or the bus.

“We hope to make it four in a row which would be a massive push in the right direction after losing to Spain in the Paralympic semi-finals last year, which followed beating turkey in the bronze medal game.”

Harry – who lost both legs to meningitis as a baby – has also represented England in wheelchair rugby league.

In 2011, he played as part of the Great Britain Men’s Team who made history at the senior European Championships when they defeated Germany to claim the title for the first time since 1995.

The in 2012, he played a fundamental role in the Sheffield Steelers’ EuroLeague’s Challenge Cup title and the GB Junior Team’s qualification for the 2013 U23 World Championships.

Harry was one of eight GB U22 players to receive the honour of being selected to carry the Paralympic Flag into the stadium during the 2012 opening ceremony.

And in 2013, he helped the GB Men’s Team clinch gold at the European Championships in Frankfurt, Germany and the following year saw him make his World Championship debut for Great Britain in South Korea.

In 2015, he assisted the GB Men to a qualification place for the Rio 2016 Games and a third consecutive European Championship title.

Head coach Haj Bhania said: “The European Championships is highly competitive with European teams challenging for the top places at world level, as seen at the Rio Paralympics.

“Our priority at the Europeans is to qualify for the 2018 World Championships, a key tournament in our calendar.”

Harry was due on court at 3.30pm on Friday for a game against Israel.

You can follow Harry’s progress on his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HBrown9