When will Halifax’s new library open?

Halifax’s new Central Library and Archive will be officially opened this September, it has been announced today.

Mayor of Calderdale Ferman Ali will lead the civic event which will mark the opening on Saturday, September 9. There will be a range of events and activities to mark the occasion.

Calderdale Council’s leader Tim Swift said: “I’m delighted that the new Central Library and Archive will officially open to the public during the annual Heritage Open Days, since it incorporates some of Halifax’s most memorable landmarks into the new, purpose built, state-of-the-art library facilities.

“This will be our flagship library which will provide a modern, digital space for the borough.

“Together with the Piece Hall and the expansion of Square Chapel this sees the successful completion of a major part of our vision to regenerate Halifax town centre.”

First-time visitors to the new library will have the chance to tour the building, from the local studies section and the West Yorkshire Archive search room on the lower ground floor to the adult non-fiction collections on the second floor.

Youngsters will be able to explore the new children’s library on the ground floor and a new digital media section has also been created for 13 to 16 year olds.

In the evening there will be a public performance by Simon Zonenblick and Caroline Lamb, who featured in the Branwell Bronte documentary a Humble Station, comprising a live performance of Branwell’s poetry with harp accompaniment.

Tickets will be available from www.eventbrite.co.uk shortly.

The library has been wholly funded by Calderdale Council.