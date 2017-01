Where will mobile speed cameras be around Calderdale next week?

Mobile speed cameras will be in the following locations around Calderdale next week.

Moor End Road, Pellon between Park Close and Moor End Gardens.

Boothtown Road between Woodside Road and Ploughcroft Lane.

Halifax Road, Hipperholme between Denholme Gate Road and 307M West of Watergate.

Skircoat / Huddersfield Road, Halifax between Hunger Hill and Exeter Street.

Stainland Road between 35m South of Bradley Lane and Queen Street.

Halifax Road, Hove Edge between Pond Farm Drive and Elland Road.

Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd between 130m NW of Clogg Works and Westfield Terrace.

Burnley Road, Friendly between 50m E of Warley Wood Lane and Whitty Lane.

Brighouse Road/Brighouse and Denholme Road between A629 Halifax Road and Deep Lane.

Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot between John Naylor Lane and Warley Wood Lane.

Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot between 450m NW of Station Road to John Naylor Lane.

Skircoat Road, Halifax between Hunger Hill and Heath Lane.

Elland Road, Elland between Binns Top Lane and Wood Lane.

Bradford Road, Northowram between Park View Avenue and Victoria Drive.

Ovenden Road, Halifax between Ovenden Way and Shay Lane.