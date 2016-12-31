White Ribbon UK founder Chris Green to receive OBE

A campaigner who has worked tirelessly to bring an end to violence against women is to receive an OBE after being recognised in the New Years Honour’s list.

Chris Green, from Hebden Bridge, founded the UK branch of the White Ribbon Campaign in 2004 with the message ‘silence is not an option’.

The campaign, which has its headquarters in Mytholmroyd, encourages men to speak out against male violence towards women and girls and challenge negative gender stereotypes underpinning abuse.

After taking early retirement from lecturing in 2009, Chris has been able to devote more time to volunteering at White Ribbon.

He said: “It is a tribute to the staff, and particularly the volunteers, who have given their time to staff our Mytholmroyd office over the years and to our work which is going from strength to strength, with sports, music and local authority campaigns all expanding.”

Chris, 62, said he was “humbled” to have been recognised.

He added: “It really does make you feel like there is more to be done.”

It completes a double for him and his partner, Dr Linda Patterson, who received an OBE in 2000.

One of the biggest dates of the year for the campaign is White Ribbon Day, held on November 25.

From that day, the campaign encourages everyone to participate in the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, an international call to action to end violence against women and girls around the world.

For more information about the work of the White Ribbon Campaign, visit www.whiteribboncampaign.co.uk.