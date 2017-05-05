Who’s going in The Piece Hall? First businesses revealed

The first companies open for business in the transformed Piece Hall have been exclusively revealed to the Halifax Courier.

It follows last week’s much-anticipated announcement that the historic Halifax landmark would throw open its gates on Yorkshire Day - August 1.

The first tenants include a retail and leisure mix of independent start-ups, expanding local businesses, as well as returning businesses.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, chief executive of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “I’m delighted to be announcing the first of our new tenants.

“It has always been our plan to fill the spaces with a diverse and interesting mix of independent businesses and it’s a terrific show of confidence in The Piece Hall that our first tenants comprise of established retailers and new concepts.

“Together we will make The Piece Hall the best retail, leisure, cultural and heritage destination in the North of England.”

One long-established and respected business visitors will spot when The Piece Hall opens in August will be Harveys of Halifax. The department store has chosen The Piece Hall as the location for its new homewares store, which will stock exclusive brands including Alessi, Emma Bridgewater, Joules Homeware and Orla Kiely.

And rising star Justin Thomas will head up a new restaurant.

Thomas, who cut his teeth at celebrated Leeds institutions ‘Friends of Ham’, where he was head of food development and Kendall’s Bistro, where he was head chef, has chosen landmark to locate his new venture.

The restaurant, which is yet to be named, will occupy 1,060 sq ft and will offer ‘modern comfort food’ from morning to evening on the lower Arcade level.

Three new leisure and retail start-ups will also be launched.

The Escaporium, a Halifax-themed adventure game founded by Angela Nicholls and Mark Wood, will take up a unit on the Colonnade level.

Jewellery and accessories shop Jewella, owned by Rose Eastwood, will showcase a curated selection of leading British brands on the Rustic level. Also occupying the Rustic level will be Loafers record shop, marking a new venture for Leeds entrepreneur Mark Richardson.

As well as familiar face Harveys, other established regional businesses will move into The Piece Hall.

Premium estate agents Yorkshire’s Finest has taken 245 sq ft on the Colonnade level, while Alison Bartram and her husband Paul, who own the successful Heart Gallery in Hebden Bridge, will open a second gallery in The Piece Hall.

Occupying 392 sq ft, The Yorkshire Gallery will focus on work from Yorkshire artists, makers and designers.

Alison Bartram said: “I’m from Halifax and The Piece Hall has been part of my life for as long as I can remember, I even had a stall here in the early ‘90s, so it really seemed like a natural fit for us to open our second gallery in the building.

“We set up The Heart Gallery almost 11 years ago and at any one time we may be showcasing the work of more than 100 artists.

“At The Yorkshire Gallery, Paul will focus on giving a platform solely to those wonderful artists born, living or working in this great county of ours.”

Former tenants confirmed to return are Creative Crystals and Replicar. Creative Crystals owner Isobel Hampson has been selling crystals, gemstones and minerals for more than 23 years and has taken a unit of 294 sq ft on the Rustic level, returning the business to its original setting.

Replicar, set up in 1985 by Frances Burns and John Minshull, also returns to The Piece Hall this summer in a 294 sq ft space on the upper Colonnade level, with hundreds of collectable die-cast vehicles.

More new tenants will be announced in the run up to The Piece Hall reopening.

Prospective tenants interested in finding out more should contact the commercial team on lettings@thepiecehall.co.uk or 01422 525200

Artist impression of The Piece Hall by Iain Denby.