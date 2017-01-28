Who will you choose as your RSPCA Valentail?

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield and District branch are asking the people of Calderdale to pick a different kind of Valentine this year.

The local branch is calling on the public to choose an animal at their centre to send a ‘Valentails’ card to and put a little love in their lives. If the branch receives enough cards, they plan to build a Valen-Tower at the RSPCA Animal centre in Halifax.

Fay Gibbons, Events Coordinator, hopes that with the support of public, the branch can have a bit of fun this February whilst raising awareness and vital funds, so that they can continue to help the abused and neglected animals in need in Calderdale.

Fay said, “This February we wanted to have a little fun and also show the animals that they will find love, so we really hope the public will support us in our Valentails appeal.

“The animals we rescue and rehabilitate here at the centre have often had unimaginable starts in life and all they need is a little bit of love, so it would be lovely to build our Valentower as high as possible and show them that their fur-ever family isn’t far away.”

“We’re calling on individuals, schools and businesses to send your chosen animal a Valentails card. We hope this will help raise awareness for the branch, and the local community will help us create something beautiful for local animals in need.”

To support the branch’s Valentails appeals all you need to do is visit their website: www.rspca-halifaxandhuddersfield.org.uk and select your chosen animal from the ‘Animals For Adoption’ list.

You can then post your card to: RSPCA Halifax & Huddersfield, Wade Street, Halifax, HX1 1SN.