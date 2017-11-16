Wife of former Halifax Town star among I'm a Celebrity contestants

The line-up for this year's series of ITV hit I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! has been revealed and wife of former Halifax Town player Jamie Vardy is among the campmates.

Rebekah Vardy will be heading into the Australian jungle this week and she will be joined by Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine, Boris Johnson's father Stanley Johnson, boxer Amir Khan and a host of other celebrities.

Jamie Vardy played for Halifax Town between 2010 and 2011 before moving to Fleetwood Town. He married Rebekah in May 2016.

Vardy tweeted support for his wife ahead of her time in the jungle and said: "So proud @RebekahVardy Go & smash it in the jungle".

The 10 celebrity campers will spend up to three weeks taking on the harsh surroundings of the Australian Jungle, with a host of new nasty surprises created just for them.

Presenting duo Ant and Dec are returning to present the show for its 17th series.

* I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! starts at 9pm on Sunday, November 19, on ITV.