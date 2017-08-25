Win tickets for historic Halifax v Catalans clash in battle for Super League

History will be made at The Shay as Halifax RLFC take on French side Catalans Dragons for the very first time.

After pushing Super League heavyweights Warrington Wolves all the way last weekend, Fax are preparing to face the Perpignan-based side on Sunday, September 3 (kick-off 3pm), aiming to get their first win in the Qualifiers and boost their chances of securing a place in Super League in 2018.

To mark this exciting fixture, the Courier has teamed up with Halifax RLFC to offer a family ticket (two adults and up to four children) for the match.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the following question:

In which French city are Catalans Dragons based?

Email your answer to newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk - please include your name, address and daytime contact details, and use the subject ‘Fax ticket competition’.

The deadline for receipt of entries is 4pm on Thursday, August 31.

Normal Johnston Press competition rules apply. For terms and conditions, visit our website - www.halifaxcourier.co.uk.

l See next week’s Courier for your matchday programme