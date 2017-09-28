Wing-like’ wind baffles to finally be installed around danger skyscraper

SPECIALLY designed wind baffles will finally be installed around Yorkshire’s tallest skyscraper next month in an attempt to combat a dangerous wind tunnel effect.

Pedestrian Edward Slaney, from Sowerby Bridge, near Halifax, was crushed to death by a truck that was blown off its wheels close to the 32-storey Bridgewater Place tower in 2011.

Preparation work for the safety scheme began last year, but the project will take a step forward next month when the wing-like structures are installed at the foot of the building.

However, city centre commuters, who were blighted by delays during previous work on the scheme, will again be disrupted.

Three of the structures will be erected over Water Lane between Friday October 13 and Sunday October 22, with the road fully closed and a diversion set up for drivers during the work.

Should bad weather impact the work, the closures could be extended, if necessary, to Sunday October 29.

The delivery of the wind baffles will also require some out-of-hours work, with deliveries to the site scheduled to take place at night on Sunday October 15, Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18.

Project manager Graeme Atkinson said: “Following the completion of preparatory works earlier this year, we’re now ready to get started on the next stage of the project: installing the wind baffles. These impressive, wing-like structures are perforated in order to deflect and reduce the speed of wind as it passes through and over them.

“I appreciate that this may cause some inconvenience for those living and working nearby and would like to thank everyone for their patience in advance. Please be assured that we will do everything we can to ensure disruption is kept to an absolute minimum, particularly during the out-of-hours deliveries.”

Some lane closures will be in operation after the baffles have been installed while road resurfacing takes place. The wind mitigation project is scheduled to be completed in April 2018.

