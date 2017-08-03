Winter Olympics hopeful Katie Ormerod visits her old Calderdale school

British champion snow boarder Katie Ormerod appears to be firmly on course for the 2018 Winter Olympics after her serious injury in the spring.

The 19-year-old from Brighouse had to miss the World Championships after fracturing a vertebra in her back in training.

A gruelling regime of rehabilitation followed before courageous Katie was back on the snow just six weeks later having made a remarkable recovery.

She is now brushing up her skills and learning new tricks ahead of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, where she will be one of Great Britain’s top medal hopes.

She recently returned to Hipperholme Grammar and hailed the impact the school has had on her medal-winning career.

Ormerod, whose stunning accolades so far include clinching her first World Cup gold and gaining bronze at the X Games, took time out of her busy schedule to recognise the next generation of sporting aces at Hipperholme Grammar School.

“It was awesome to be invited back to be a guest speaker at my former school for the Sports Awards,” said a proud Katie, who has been skiing since the age of three.

“I used to go to the awards myself when I was a pupil and we had national gymnasts and other representative athletes as guest speakers, so to follow in their footsteps was really cool.

“Hipperholme Grammar School’s staff were so supportive when I was there. I was allowed to travel abroad to compete or train. I took work with me and the school supported me throughout. I even remember doing my mock GCSEs in America, which was difficult, but so worth it in the end.

“I can’t thank them enough for how much they’ve helped my snowboarding career. To be asked to return to the school where I had so many good memories was an absolute privilege.”

Jackie Griffiths, headteacher of Hipperholme Grammar School, added: “It was an absolute delight to welcome Katie back to school. We have followed her snowboarding progress with avid admiration.

“Her skill, determination and enthusiasm is inspirational and she is an amazing role model for all of our pupils.”

TENNIS: Park’s Mens A are certain of finishing in a promotion place after a 4-0 win over Akroydon.

Mark Scott, Jordan Hoyle, Chris Williams and Julian Bugler again proved too strong for this division but with Soyland Town matching the score line against Sowerby the title is still very much in the balance.

The final fixture of the season, when the teams meet, looks set to be the decider.

Akroydon were also on the losing side against Park’s Ladies A team but this was a much closer affair.

With Alison Hunter and daughter Felicity Raud on holiday, Helen Williams and Margaret Bottomley successfully formed a new partnership, winning their four sets.

With no Ladies B team match Mona Cade and Sue Smith stepped up and claimed one set to seal the tie by 5 sets to 3.

Park’s Mens B team enjoyed a 4-0 win over Todmorden to move third in Division Four, four points behind Cragg Vale in second.

In the Mixed Doubles League, Park A team had an off day despite having home advantage over Mytholmroyd, who were playing to make sure they stayed out of the relegation area. A 6.5-2.5 loss means Park drop to third with Cragg Vale having an unassailable lead at the top.

Park B lost less than one game per set in their 9-0 demolition of Todmorden C. With one match left, they are second in Division Two with a nine point lead over third, but four points behind Queens B.

In the reverse fixture, Park C against Todmorden B, the Brighouse club were again victors. Julian Bugler and Sue Smith won two sets and drew one while James Johnson and Kerry Burston won two sets.

Third pair Richard Farrar and Cathy Winterbottom drew two sets to make the overall score line 5.5-3.5 and Park leapfrogged Todmorden in the table.