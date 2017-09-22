Woman killed in collision with car in Bradford city centre is named

POLICE have named the woman pedestrian who died after she was struck by a car in Bradford city centre earlier this week.

Kathleen Farman, 54, from the BD3 area of Bradford, suffered fatal injuries in the collision with a white Volkswagen Golf outside the Debenhams store on Leeds Road at about 1.50pm on Wednesday. (Sept 20)

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was later bailed pending further enquiries.

Sergeant Ann Drury, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to this collision and are particularly keen to speak to the occupants of what is believed to be a blue Ford Focus which was seen in the area at the time.

“This vehicle was travelling along Leeds Road from Hall Ings around the time of the collision, so we believe they may have seen what happened.

“Anyone else who may have information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, referencing log 0912 of 20 September."