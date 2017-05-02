Woman rescued after fire breaks out in Halifax high-rise flats

A woman in her fifties was rescued from a fire on the 11th floor of a high-rise block of flats in Halifax town centre.

Firefighters were called to Lister Court just before 3.40am on Sunday.

The woman, who was unconscious when she was found, was taken to hospital by ambulance.

A spokesperson said the cause of the fire was burnt cooking and crews used a high-power fan to clear the property of smoke.

Firefighers from Halifax, Illingworth and Rastrick attended, along with an aerial pump from Leeds.