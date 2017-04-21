Woman’s plight to help end ‘period poverty’

A woman is appealing for donations to help end ‘period poverty’.

Helen Kingston, who lives in Rishworth, is collecting sanitary towels, tampons and condoms for the Ebenezer Centre in Halifax this month.

These will then be distributed to homeless women, women in refuges, sex workers and ‘at risk’ teens in the area.

The issue of ‘period poverty’ has hit headlines recently.

Last month it was reported that education secretary Justine Greening told MPs that low-income girls - those who currently qualify for free school meals - could be given free sanitary products in the near future.

It comes after claims that some girls in Leeds were missing school during their periods because they could not afford sanitary protection.

If you would like more information about Helen’s collection, you can email her at nelface88@gmail.com

The following businesses are also acting as drop-off points.

They are: Sonia Maud Beauty Room in Ripponden, The Rainbow Refinery salon in Ripponden and Envy Hair and Nail studio in Brighouse.