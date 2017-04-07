Work begins on multi-million pound flood protection schemes in Calderdale

The construction of three new flood alleviation schemes has now started on site, which will help protect Calder Valleye homes and businesses from future flooding.

The schemes at Pin Hill Lane in Midgley; Woodland View in Hebden Bridge and Burnt Acres Wood in Eastwood, Todmorden are designed to reduce the risk of flooding during severe weather events.

Calder Valley Flood Works. Burnt Acres, Eastwood.

All three are part of the Council’s Flood Risk Reduction Schemes One programme of eight schemes which are designed to protect over 400 homes, around 150 businesses and critical transport routes.

The FRRS1 programme, which is worth up to £5.5 million, was developed by Calderdale Council and the Environment Agency in response to the floods between 2012 and 2015.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, Councillor Barry Collins said: “Each of these schemes represents a significant investment in the future of the entire Calder Valley.

“Our towns have made an amazing recovery since the devastating flooding in 2012 and in 2015 and it’s essential that we do all we can to protect them from future incidents.”

The flood risk reduction scheme at Pin Hill Lane will help to protect properties in Midgley.

The upper section of the road will be resurfaced to reduce the likelihood of blockages of the existing drainage system together with a new culvert and outfall which will channel surface water away from the highway and into the nearest watercourse will also be installed.

A scheme to protect homes in Woodland View, will improve drainage and is anticipated to be completed by the end of April 2017.

To protect homes and businesses in Burnt Acres Wood, a new pump well will be installed at the Knowle End Farm to improve surface water drainage during periods of intense rainfall.

To tackle this, a new pump well will be installed at the Knowle End Farm to improve surface water drainage during periods of intense rainfall. Rainwater will collect at the lowest point of the road and will drain directly into the Calder, channelling it away from nearby homes and businesses. The scheme is anticipated for completion by June 2017.

James Walton, project manager at the Environment Agency said: “We are pleased that construction works are once again underway to reduce flood risk in the area.

“We are very appreciative of the support from the local community to accommodate our contractor JBA Bentley during periods of temporary disruption, and we will continue to work hard to minimise these as much as possible.”