World record role for children

Forty six pupils from Ling Bob School were part of the successful Guinness World Records attempt for the largest cricket lesson held at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London, at the end of the School Summer Term.

Former England Ladies captain and ‘Chance to Shine’ cmbassador, Charlotte Edwards CBE, led the lesson with 580 children on the outfield at Lord’s, breaking the existing record of 400 pupils set in Sydney, Australia. The children had photographs with the Ladies World Cup and Guinness World Record Certificate followed by a Tour of the Lord’s Museum.