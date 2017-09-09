Yorkshire Water staff saddle up for charity bike ride in honour of former Halifax colleague

Employees of Yorkshire Water are once again getting on their bikes to raise money for St Luke’s Hospice, Cancer Research and Macmillan Cancer Support in honour of a former colleague from Halifax.

On September 15, 18 staff plan to cycle around 12 football clubs in Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Merseyside in memory of Wendy Herndlhofer.

Wendy, who lived in Halifax and worked for the company for 16 years, passed away on Boxing Day last year after battling with breast cancer for four years.

Stephen Herndlhofer, Wendy’s husband, who also works for Yorkshire Water said: “It is a mark of the love and respect that colleagues had for Wendy that they are choosing to remember her in this way. Raising money to help beat cancer and support families dealing with this terrible disease is a very fitting memorial to a very special person.”

It is the second time the company's cycling enthusiasts are embarking on a ‘Tour de Football’, following the success of a similar charity ride in 2015 which raised £15,000 for St Luke’s Hospice and Cancer Research.

The cyclists are drawn from teams across Yorkshire Water and its partners, with ages ranging from 25 to 55 years-old.

The riders will start their challenge at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium with the route for the 18-strong peloton set to cover 280 miles over three days. They will be stopping off at 12 football clubs along the way including Manchester City, Blackburn Rovers, Bury, Wigan Athletic, Burnley and Liverpool, with the ride set to end back at Bramall Lane.

There will be plenty of spectacular scenery on route and some lengthy climbs, leaving Yorkshire via Snake Pass and returning to Yorkshire via the Woodhead Pass, visiting the busy cities of Liverpool and Manchester, the Lancashire coastline and Blackpool Tower along the way.

Lee Pinder, tour co-organiser, who works for Yorkshire Water said: “We know the challenge ahead is tough but, working as a team, supporting each other and keeping the reason why we are doing this at the front of our minds will pull us through.”

“Our target is £10,000 to be raised via our Virgin Money page, a raffle and paper sponsorship forms. The money is going to be split equally between three great cancer charities. We’d particularly like to thank the support we’ve been given from our partner organisations Morrison Utility Service and AMEY.”

To donate click here