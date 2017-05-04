Your chance to quiz candidates ahead of general election

The Calderdale branch of the National Union of Teachers has organised ‘question time’ events in Halifax and the Calder Valley in the run up to next month’s general election.

All declared candidates have been invited and the events will be an opportunity for voters to question those standing on education policy.

Division secretary James Wilson said: “Education is one of the most important issues in the election, as it is the key to ensuring that children in Calderdale have a future.”

The Calder Valley event is on Monday, May 22, at Brighouse Civic Hall. Doors open at 6.45pm and the event starts at 7.30pm

The Halifax event will take place on Thursday, May 25, at the Threeways Centre in Ovenden. Doors open at 6.45pm and the event starts at 7.30pm.

They are free to attend, but tickets must be booked in advance here and are limited to two tickets per booking.