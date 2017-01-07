Letter: Bronte drama a real TV highlight

The BBC’s recent Bronte drama To Walk Invisible, skilfully scripted and directed by Sally Wainwright, was a highlight of the Christmas season for me.

Perfectly cast and well-acted, it included superb settings and backdrops; there were even several glimpses of Shibden Hall.

We were also introduced to Joe Leyland the Halifax sculptor, several of whose works still adorn our Minster today; and we viewed a Halifax bailiff in active pursuit of Branwell for his debts.

If I may make one negative observation about the production, this concerns the way in which Chloe Pirrie, playing Emily, mumbled those memorable words from No Coward Soul is Mine so indistinctly.

Surely that wonderful poem of Emily’s, which so powerfully displays her dauntless spirit and her belief that God is everywhere, deserves declaiming, so that each word can be relished?

David Glover, Baker Fold, Halifax