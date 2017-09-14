Letter: Casa decision a kick in the teeth

I am saddened by Calderdale Council planning committee’s complete capitulation in giving the green light to a new proposal to the Casa Hotel development.

The saga is a kick in the teeth to responsible Calderdale residents and local builders who abide by planning rules and building regulations. When a commercial company can ignore an instruction to demolish a structure, built ignoring most of the conditions laid down in approval, councillors and officers should hold their heads in shame.

This proves having adequate financial resources will eventually overturn such decisions