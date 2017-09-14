Letter: Casa decision a kick in the teeth

I am saddened by Calderdale Council planning committee’s complete capitulation in giving the green light to a new proposal to the Casa Hotel development.
The saga is a kick in the teeth to responsible Calderdale residents and local builders who abide by planning rules and building regulations. When a commercial company can ignore an instruction to demolish a structure, built ignoring most of the conditions laid down in approval, councillors and officers should hold their heads in shame.
This proves having adequate financial resources will eventually overturn such decisions
Almost Done!
Registering with Halifax Courier means you're ok with our terms and conditions.