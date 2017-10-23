Letter: Casper finds his heaven on earth

A few weeks ago, after our cat passed away, we obtained another from Yorkshire Cat Rescue. His name is Casper.

Ever since then, he has been scouring our home for somewhere to nod off when he has finished his outdoor activities.

He has been upstairs and downstairs into every room in the house. He has tried all the comfy lounge chairs, snuggled between cushions on the settee and curled up in the cat bed that we bought especially for him but to no avail. He wasn’t satisfied.

Then one day we came into the house to discover that he had found his heaven on earth – the magazine rack. This is where he now plonks himself every evening.