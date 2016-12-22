Letter: Christie drama grated with me

I agree with John Roberts (Letters, December 16) about the high quality and accuracy of the recent BBC drama “Rillington Place”.

Tim Roth’s unsettling portrayal of Halifax-born mass murderer John Reginald Halliday Christie was convincing, and the other actors taking part were highly credible. Also, the Notting Hill film sets seemed accurate.

The one thing that grated with me was the suggestion that Christie and his wife came back to Halifax on occasion later in life.

Those who read up on the subject, or have listened to my talk on Christie, will perhaps recall that family contact with Halifax was apparently severed after the early 1920s.

Ethel Christie’s visits to Yorkshire in the 1940s and early ’50s, involved periodic trips to Sheffield to stay with her sister Lily Bartle. I do not think Reg Christie himself ever returned to the north.

David Glover, Baker Fold, Halifax