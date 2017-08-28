Letter: Concern over lack of barriers

A few weeks ago my parents were walking past Greenwoods heading towards the market when they became aware of a vehicle behind them.

They are both 75 years of age so move as quickly as possible out of the way and the vehicle sped past them and turned left past Thomas Cooks.

The barriers that are supposed to stop vehicles were not working, thus preventing this. They went to the town hall and spoke to someone who said they were all broken and no budget to fix.

Do we need an incident like Barcelona or Nice to get our council to protect us?